Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

CSK star unplugged on why it’s tough to be MS Dhoni, sheds light on his persona: ‘People think it’s easy to be MSD…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 06:13 pm IST

The CSK star hailed MS Dhoni’s greatness, saying beyond fame and admiration, his true strength lies in humility, empathy, and simplicity.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shreyas Gopal shed light on what makes Mahendra Singh Dhoni's life difficult, and despite that, he stays humble and grounded. MS Dhoni is widely hailed as one of the sharpest minds in world cricket, admired for his tactical acumen and calm leadership. Beyond the field, he commands an unparalleled fan base across India, with millions continuing to celebrate his legacy as a World Cup-winning captain and IPL icon. Over the past couple of years, with constant chatter about his retirement, every IPL venue featuring Dhoni has turned into a spectacle, as fans flock in huge numbers just to witness his magic on the field.

MS Dhoni led CSK last season in IPL after Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured.(AP)
MS Dhoni led CSK last season in IPL after Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured.(AP)

Gopal reflected on MS Dhoni’s greatness, pointing out that while he commands immense fame and admiration, what truly sets him apart is his humility, empathy, and simplicity. He noted that despite the spotlight, Dhoni remains grounded and caring, proving that his legacy goes far beyond just cricketing achievements.

“It’s very hard to be MS Dhoni; it’s extremely hard. People think that it’s very easy to be MS Dhoni. There is a lot of fame and people shout [cheer], but to be him, to be so grounded and to be so humble and to be so empathetic, caring is very hard. And you also understand that he’s also a human being. He loves doing very simple and basic things, and that is his greatness," Gopal said on Sportsyaari.

Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar very clearly said, 'Finish practice first, then we will go' when Team India cricketers tried to...

“There’s no one better than MS Dhoni”

Gopal talked about sharing the dressing room with him and said there is no better tactician than him for handling his players in the big tournament.

“Mainly, it’s basically how to handle a player, how to put a player in a tournament, who to use for the specific over, tactically, there have been so many talks with him. And there’s no one better than him; everyone knows that. So, learning captaincy, learning how to finish matches, just learning how to, the way he deals with his stardom,” he added.

MS Dhoni was recently honoured with induction into the ICC Hall of Fame for his remarkable contributions to international cricket. As India’s Test captain, he led the side in 60 matches, guiding them to 27 wins, 15 defeats and 18 draws. In ODIs, he holds the national record of leading in 200 games, registering 110 victories, 74 losses, five ties and 11 no-results. Renowned as one of the finest finishers in limited-overs cricket, Dhoni amassed 10,773 ODI runs in 350 matches at an average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including R Ashwin IPL Retirement.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including R Ashwin IPL Retirement.
News / Cricket News / CSK star unplugged on why it’s tough to be MS Dhoni, sheds light on his persona: ‘People think it’s easy to be MSD…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On