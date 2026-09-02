Dismissed Sachin Tendulkar 6 times, immortalised at Lord’s, took 6/27 in 83 all-out: India’s nemesis who retired at 30

There are spells that survive because of the bowler, and there are others that survive because of what they did to the opposition. Mohali in October 1999 belongs emphatically to the second category. India, batting at home with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly in the side, were dismantled for 83. Five batters made ducks. The principal destroyer returned 6 for 27. The Kiwi pace-bowling all-rounder getting the better of Sachin Tendulkar. (AFP)

It was not even his first act of disruption against India. Four years earlier, he had dismissed Tendulkar for four in Bangalore. In New Zealand, he would remove him again after a century. At the 1999 World Cup, with India needing victory to keep their campaign alive, he bowled Tendulkar for 16 as New Zealand advanced and India went home.

The bowler was Dion Nash, one of those cricketers whose career numbers now seem far too modest for the number of significant matches in which he left fingerprints.

The New Zealander who kept finding Tendulkar Nash and Tendulkar were opponents across the better part of the 1990s, and Nash dismissed the Indian great six times in international cricket — three times in Tests and three in ODIs. That is what makes the Mohali destruction more than an isolated great spell. India were an opponent Nash repeatedly found ways to hurt.

His first Test tour of India came in 1995. At Bangalore, he removed Sanjay Manjrekar, Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in the same innings. Four years later, when India travelled to New Zealand, Nash's influence expanded beyond the ball.

At Wellington, he produced the finest Test innings of his career, an unbeaten 89 from the lower order after India had made 208. Then, when Tendulkar threatened New Zealand with a second-innings hundred, Nash dismissed him on 113 and finished with 3 for 20. New Zealand won by four wickets. He followed it with 63 at Hamilton. Across the two Tests that produced play in that series, Nash scored 174 runs and was dismissed only once.

There was another Indian connection tucked away in Sharjah. In 1998, with Sourav Ganguly making 105, Nash returned 4 for 38 — the best ODI figures of his career. That tournament would ultimately be swallowed by the mythology of Tendulkar's “Desert Storm”, but Nash had left his own mark on it.

Then came the World Cup. India entered their Super Six meeting with New Zealand at Trent Bridge in June 1999 needing victory to reach the semi-finals. Tendulkar had returned to the tournament following his father's death and had already produced one of the most emotional innings of his career against Kenya. Against New Zealand, however, Nash breached his defence for 16. India made 251 for six. New Zealand chased it down and moved into the semi-finals. Four months later, Nash met India again. This time, at Mohali, the damage was considerably more brutal: 6 for 27, India 83 all out.