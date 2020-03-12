e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Day five of Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors

Day five of Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors

The decision came after the Sports Ministry’s advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

cricket Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
Rajkot: Saurashtra bowler Chirag Jani celebrates a wicket in Ranji trophy final
Rajkot: Saurashtra bowler Chirag Jani celebrates a wicket in Ranji trophy final(PTI)
         

The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Thursday.

“No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match officials and media are allowed,” BCCI general manager Saba Karim, who is in charge of domestic cricket, told PTI.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy final: Bengal 354/6 at stumps on Day 4, trail by 271

The decision came after the Sports Ministry’s advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

The government’s directive is unlikely to have a huge impact on the final day’s proceedings with only a handful of spectators coming to watch the action on the previous four days.

Bengal are aiming for their first title since 1989-90 while Saurashtra are eying their maiden trophy.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
1,922 people involved in Delhi riots identified, says Amit Shah
1,922 people involved in Delhi riots identified, says Amit Shah
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
INDvSA 1st ODI: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
INDvSA 1st ODI: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news