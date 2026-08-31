Deepti Sharma scripts history, becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is

Deepti Sharma produced a spell for the history books as India launched their Women’s Asia Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is during a dominant win over Thailand in Dubai. The veteran all-rounder needed only two overs to make a decisive impact. She finished with astonishing figures of 0/3 from 1.1 overs, helping India dismiss Thailand for 65 and secure a 94-run victory. Deepti Sharma becomes leading wicket-taker in T20Is (AFP)

India posted 159 for 9 after being sent in to bat, leaving Thailand with a challenging target but enough hope to make the contest competitive. That possibility disappeared once India’s bowlers began to tighten the screws, with Deepti at the heart of the collapse.

The landmark took Deepti’s career tally to 171 in women’s T20Is, moving her ahead of Thailand’s own Thipatcha Putthawong, who has 170 wickets to her name. The milestone arrived on a particularly memorable day for Deepti, who also made her 150th appearance in the shortest format.

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Yet the all-rounder insisted that personal records were not at the forefront of her mind. Her focus, she explained after the match, was on improving her own game and contributing to India’s success.

“Yes, definitely. I don’t think about who is going to play next. I just always believe in myself and focus on getting better each and every day and on helping my team, especially the bowlers. That’s what I always do. As a group, it’s a great start to the tournament. There are more games to come, but it’s always about building momentum when it comes to winning the first game,” Deepti told the broadcasters after the match.

All you need to know Her intervention came at a crucial stage of Thailand’s chase. Introduced in the ninth over, Deepti needed just two deliveries to change the complexion of the innings.

Her first victim was Naomi Hamilton, who was beaten by a sharp turn from a delivery that pitched on a good length and struck her in front of the stumps. Two balls later, Nannaphat Chaihan tried to take on a shorter delivery but could only miscue it towards short mid-wicket.

Deepti ended the over with two wickets and no runs conceded, setting the tone for what became an extraordinary bowling effort. She returned later to complete her record-breaking performance. Nannapat Koncharoenkai had offered Thailand their strongest resistance with a 48-ball 41, but Deepti’s spin again proved too difficult to negotiate.

The dismissal not only ended Koncharoenkai’s resistance but also confirmed Deepti’s place at the top of the Women’s T20I wicket-taking charts with 171 wickets.

Thailand never recovered and were eventually dismissed for 65 in 16.1 overs. India’s victory was consequently far more comprehensive than the initial total suggested, with their bowling attack turning a competitive target into a one-sided contest.