'DK wanted to go to loo. We just said...: Uthappa reveals dressing room emotions during Yuvraj's six sixes against Broad

Yuvraj Singh smashing Stuart Broad for six sixes in a row is a moment any Indian cricket fan could seldom forget. During a T20 World Cup match in 2007, Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes in an over during the 19th over of the match. The over had preceded a verbal altercation between Yuvraj and England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, which further pushed the Indian left-handed batter to unleash the assault on Broad.

Interestingly, in an ODI series against England that took place merely days before the World Cup, Yuvraj was hit by five sixes in an over by Dimitri Masceranhas. Former India batter Robin Uthappa, who was part of both, the ODI series and the T20 World Cup squads for the side, has now opened up on Yuvraj's incredible hitting and what led to the explosive knock in Durban.

“I got out, went to the dressing room, took my pads off and came down. But by the time I reached, the altercation had already happened. But I knew from Yuvi's body language, that he was pumped up,” Uthappa began as he narrated the tale about Yuvraj's sixes in a video on Star Sports.

“Pehla chhakkka dekhke laga, paaji gusse me hai (When I saw the first six, I thought he is angry). When he hit the second one, we thought he might be on to something here. After the third six, everyone was like, 'just sit wherever you are'. It think it was DK (Dinesh Karthik) or somebody else, he wanted to go to the loo. We just said, 'nobody is moving. Just stay put until the over gets over'.”

Describing the emotions that the dug out felt after every six, Uthappa revealed that by the time Yuvraj hit the fifth maximum of the over, everyone “knew” that a sixth was about to come.

“I remember all of us were so elated. When he hit the fifth one, we knew the sixth was going to come. We just knew sitting down there. And that's exactly what happened. We celebrated the six and we sat back down,” said Uthappa.

“We were really happy that he had given back to England what he received. It kind of deflated the wind out of England's sails.”

