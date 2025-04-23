'Don't play cricket with Pakistan. Ever': Ex-Indian cricketer issues fierce rebuke after Pahalgam terror attack

Terrorists targeted a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday, opening fire on civilians, killing at least 26 people and injuring at least 20. Following the tragic incident, former Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to issue a strongly worded statement over India's cricketing ties with Pakistan. Paramilitary soldiers stands guard near Pahalgam, south of Srinagar, on Tuesday (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Earlier this year, the BCCI had refused to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, with all of India's matches being scheduled in the United Arab Emirates. Goswami, however, has urged India to cut all cricketing ties with the country, asking the BCCI to “not play cricket” with Pakistan.

“And this is exactly why I say - you don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever,” wrote Goswami.

"When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, some had the audacity to say, "Oh, but sport should rise above politics."

“Really? Because from where I stand, murdering innocent civilians seems to be their national sport. And if that's how they play - then it's time we respond in a language they truly understand. Not with bats and balls. But with resolve. With dignity. With zero tolerance,” wrote the former cricketer.

Goswami also revealed that he had been in Pahalgam “a few months ago” for the Legends League, and hoped for the revival of the tourist economy in Kashmir. "I'm furious. I'm devastated. Just a few months ago, I was in Kashmir for the Legends League - I walked through Pahalgam, met the locals, saw hope returning to their eyes. It felt like peace had finally found its way back.

"And now, this bloodshed again. It breaks something inside you. It makes you question how many more times we're expected to stay silent, stay "sporting," while our people die. No more. Not this time," wrote Goswami.

The incident

According to the daughter of a victim of the attack, the terrorists specifically targeted male tourists after asking them to identify their religion. She told PTI that terrorists shot her father and uncle while they were at a stop. “There were several tourists around, but the terrorists specifically targeted male tourists after asking whether they were Hindu or Muslim,” she said.

The family was on a vacation at the idyllic spot when they heard firing from "people who wore clothes similar to those of local police" descending from the nearby hill.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack in the strongest terms, stating, “This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”