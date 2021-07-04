'For MS Dhoni, any of us will take a bullet without a second thought': India batsman KL Rahul

Apart from being one of India's biggest match-winners in limited-overs cricket, MS Dhoni will also be remembered as one of the country's most-decorated captains. His ability to lead from the front and back the youngsters even in the most difficult situations was second to none. India batsman KL Rahul's recent comments about being ready to 'take a bullet without giving it a second thought' is a testament to the fact.

While speaking about the legendary India cricketer, Rahul said the biggest achievement of Dhoni is the trust he earned from his teammates.

“Yes, he has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought," Rahul said while speaking to Forbes India.

Rahul, who made his India debut in Dhoni’s last Test both as captain and a player in Melbourne in Australia in 2014, said the first name that comes to mind when someone says the word captain is Dhoni. "The minute anybody says captain, the first name that comes to mind from our era will be MS Dhoni. We have all played under him,” Rahul said.

The right-hander who is currently in England with the Indian Test side said he learnt to be humble from Dhoni. "Something I have learned from him is how humble he has been through ups and downs, how he has put his country ahead of everything is just unbelievable," Rahul added.

Dhoni, who is still the only captain to win all three ICC titles – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy – will next be seen in action in the remainder of IPL 2021 in September this year in UAE. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are second on the table with 10 points from five matches.