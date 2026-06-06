Gill, Rahul hit tons as India dominate Afghanistan

New Chandigarh: Led by KL Rahul’s composed century and skipper Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 103 and entertaining half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan, India marched to a commanding 368/3 on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association’s International stadium on Saturday. India's captain Shubman Gill in action on Day 1 of the Test against Afghanistan. (AFP)

On a day when nearly 5,000 spectators braved the sweltering heat to witness the venue’s maiden Test, India’s batters gave them plenty to cheer. The Afghanistan bowlers toiled but with little reward as the hosts tightened their grip on the contest.

At stumps, Gill was unbeaten on 103 off 143 balls while Pant, asked to play the “situation” by the team management, was in his element, 50* off 70 deliveries. The unbroken stand of 121 pushed Afghanistan further down. The final session alone yielded 159 runs, reflecting India’s dominance and the visitors’ growing fatigue.

The foundation was laid in the morning by Rahul and No.3 Sai Sudharsan.

After India opted to bat, Afghanistan struck early when Mohammad Saleem Safi got Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) to nick down the legside. It didn’t alter India’s approach. Rahul was increasingly comfortable as he settled down while Sudharsan continued his impressive rise, scoring a polished 81.

The pair stitched together a 139-run second-wicket partnership, blunting Afghanistan’s new-ball threat and forcing the visitors into defensive fields. Sudharsan’s knock, featuring 13 fours, showcased patience and strokeplay until Safi broke through again, getting him to nick behind the stumps.

Sudharsan said: “The conversations were mostly about understanding the conditions, how the wicket was behaving and what the bowlers were trying to do.

“KL bhai gives so much composure and certainty when you bat with him. He reads the game extremely well and shares a lot of useful cues which helps during the innings.”

Rahul carried on unfazed. There were moments when Afghanistan could have shifted momentum. A missed review for a catch and a couple of shelled half-chances allowed the vice-captain to continue accumulating. He made the most of the reprieves, bringing up a well-crafted century off 165 balls (11x4). However, Rahul was gone the next ball after completing his 12th ton, an uppish drive caught at cover.

Speaking after the day’s play, Rahul said that after IPL, adapting to the demands of Test cricket had required a conscious mental shift.

“Happy that I could get time in the middle and switch between T20s and Tests in a couple of days. It was very hot. I was exhausted by the end of it,” Rahul said.

“The pitch was slow and low early on. We expected that after training. We had to get used to letting the ball come to you and let the Test game plan come into your head. Then I enjoyed getting to the middle and playing some good-old Test cricket.”

Rahul said he resisted the temptation to entirely alter his game after the format switch.

“I did feel like hitting shots. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Sometimes you over-analyse when moving from T20s to Tests and try to play completely differently. I tried not to restrict my shots and chose my options against particular bowlers.”

His dismissal gave Afghanistan some respite, but by then India had already established a platform from where Gill and Pant could attack.

Gill continued his rich vein of form to reach his 11th Test century. Elegant through the off side and increasingly authoritative as the innings progressed, he paced his knock beautifully. The Punjab batter received warm applause from the local crowd, many of whom had turned up specifically to watch the captain in his hometown.

Pant brought a different dimension. If Gill accumulated, he accelerated. His audacity surfaced as Afghanistan’s weary bowlers searched for breakthroughs. Three sixes and a handful of inventive strokes lifted the scoring rate and ensured India finished the day in total control.

Overall, India struck 42 fours and four sixes, turning good deliveries into scoring opportunities and punishing anything loose. The Afghanistan bowlers rarely stopped competing, but the heat and toil on the field took a toll.

Safi was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while fellow pacer Ziaur Rahman Sharifi accounted for Rahul. Spinner Nangeyalia Kharote bowled 20 wicketless overs for 95 runs.

All may not be lost for the visitors. As the day progressed, cracks began to appear on the pitch and it began to take occasional turn. “The cracks are opening and the soil is loose on top. There’ll be uneven bounce which the pacers will enjoy. Spinners who bowl over the top and keep the wickets in play will be rewarded,” Rahul said.

India gave a debut to left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and will hope he has an impact.

Brief Scores: Day 1: India 368/3 (KL Rahul 100, Sai Sudharsan 81, Shubman Gill 103*, Rishabh Pant 50*. Mohd Saleem Safi 2/67) vs Afghanistan.