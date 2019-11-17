e-paper
Hardik Pandya grinds it out at the gym after spinal surgery - Watch video

In the video uploaded on Instagram, the Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya was seen doing a number of exercises to strengthen his back along with his trainer.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya returns to fitness excercise.
Hardik Pandya returns to fitness excercise.(Instagram)
         

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent a successful surgery for an acute lower-back injury, was seen grinding it out at the gym in a video uploaded on the social media. In the video uploaded on Instagram, the Mumbai Indians star was seen doing a number of exercises to strengthen his back along with his trainer. “A man is as young as his spine is flexible - Joseph Pilates. Hardik Pandya working harder than ever, less than 6 weeks post spinal surgery, to get his spine strong and flexible and get back to playing the best #Cricket for India. Kudos to you Hardik, India can’t wait,” the post read.

 

Pandya underwent a successful surgery in London for an acute lower-back injury that is expected to keep him out of action for a longer period. Though the allrounder was retained by the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for the next season, it remains to be seen if he will return to cricket by the time the tournament begins.

Also read: Pitch ready for maiden pink ball Test, says Eden Gardens’ curator

Last month, Pandya had taken to Instagram himself to share an image of himself going through a successful surgery. “Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me,” he had written with a picture.

The hard-hitting batsman is expected to be out of action for five months. The Baroda all-rounder is the second key member in the Indian after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back last month.

Also read: Mohammed Shami joins Kapil Dev, Jasprit Bumrah in elite Test cricket list

The 26-year-old played the T20I series against South Africa before being ruled out of the Test series because of the injury. He also miss the T20Is against Bangladesh. Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered in time to play in the IPL and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced.

