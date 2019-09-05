‘He’s no longer a newcomer in Tests,’ VVS Laxman criticizes India opener

cricket

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:40 IST

Scores of 44, 38, 13 and 6 – KL Rahul has been one of the major disappointments in India’s otherwise brilliant outing in the Caribbean. More than the lack of a big score, which in itself is a reason to worry, the bigger concern has been the way Rahul handled the new ball. He never looked comfortable in the crease, was never sure about his off stump, never appeared confident about his footwork. Rahul’s discomfort at the crease did not elude the eyes of former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who referred the opener’s form as a ‘great concern’ for Indian team.

Laxman hailed the Indian team’s performance in the West Indies, in which they registered two thumping victories to sweep the series but he also pointed out a few areas which Virat Kohli’s men need to work on. “There were lots of positives for India, but question marks hang over the batting,” Laxman wrote in Times of India.

Laxman stated that Rahul is no longer a newcomer to Test cricket and it was time he stood up to make the format his own. “Cheteshwar Pujara must be disappointed at a modest start to a new season, but the greater concern is over KL Rahul. His ability is never under question, and he is no longer a newcomer to Test cricket. He has got numerous opportunities, but he has often flattered to deceive,” Laxman wrote.

Apart from a solitary fifty from Mayank Agarwal, India’s openers have been disappointing in the series. If it wasn’t for some consistent batting from vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari then India could have found themselves in a spot of bother in more than one occasion in the Test series.

“There is so much to admire about the brand of cricket India played, and no one exemplified it better than Hanuma Vihari with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah with the ball,” Laxman wrote.

“I have followed Vihari’s career closely. I am convinced the years of first-class cricket have instilled the temperament and mind set to score runs consistently in Test cricket. Speaking from experience, I can say that batting at No. 6 is not an easy task.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:40 IST