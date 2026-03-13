Hussain Talat stretchered off, rushed to hospital in ambulance after nasty shoulder injury vs Bangladesh

Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat suffered a shoulder injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh and was taken to a hospital in Dhaka for further checks. The incident occurred when Talat landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while attempting a play in the field. He was left in visible pain and struggled to get back on his feet. Medical staff rushed onto the ground and, after a brief assessment, placed him on a stretcher before carrying him to a nearby ambulance for treatment. Pakistan's Hussain Talat was taken to the hospital using a stretcher after getting injured. (AFP)

The incident happened in the sixth over of the second innings when Litton Das drove Mohammad Wasim through the covers. Hussain Talat sprinted across in an attempt to cut the boundary and tried to pull the ball back just before it reached the ropes. However, as he made contact, he stepped onto the boundary foam, lost his balance and crashed into the advertising boards. The awkward fall saw him land hard on his left shoulder, leaving him in clear discomfort on the field.

The Pakistan Cricket Board later issued an update on Hussain Talat’s condition, confirming that the all-rounder was taken to a hospital for further medical checks after receiving treatment on the field.

"Talat received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation," PCB stated in a press release.

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