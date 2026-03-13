Hussain Talat stretchered off, rushed to hospital in ambulance after nasty shoulder injury vs Bangladesh
The incident occurred when Hussain Talat landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while attempting a play in the field.
Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat suffered a shoulder injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh and was taken to a hospital in Dhaka for further checks. The incident occurred when Talat landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while attempting a play in the field. He was left in visible pain and struggled to get back on his feet. Medical staff rushed onto the ground and, after a brief assessment, placed him on a stretcher before carrying him to a nearby ambulance for treatment.
The incident happened in the sixth over of the second innings when Litton Das drove Mohammad Wasim through the covers. Hussain Talat sprinted across in an attempt to cut the boundary and tried to pull the ball back just before it reached the ropes. However, as he made contact, he stepped onto the boundary foam, lost his balance and crashed into the advertising boards. The awkward fall saw him land hard on his left shoulder, leaving him in clear discomfort on the field.
The Pakistan Cricket Board later issued an update on Hussain Talat’s condition, confirming that the all-rounder was taken to a hospital for further medical checks after receiving treatment on the field.
"Talat received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation," PCB stated in a press release.
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Pakistan all out for 274
Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the ODI. Pakistan got off to a bright start thanks to opener Maaz Sadaqat, who produced a quickfire 75 from just 46 balls, peppering the boundary with six fours and five sixes. Salman Agha then kept the momentum going with a fluent 64 off 62 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes. However, his bizarre run-out dismissal proved to be a turning point in the innings. Matters worsened for Pakistan in the same over when Miraz removed Mohammad Rizwan off the final ball, shifting the momentum firmly towards Bangladesh. The visitors struggled to recover after the twin setbacks and lost wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, Pakistan were bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs, with Rishad Hossain leading the bowling effort for Bangladesh with three wickets.