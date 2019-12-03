e-paper
‘I don’t think England have got a chance’: Michael Vaughan makes grim prediction for Joe Root & Co

Australia thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in the just concluded Test series to win all their Day-Night Test for the sixth time in a row with brilliant performances from a number of cricketers.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
         

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that England are lacking in key areas and considering Australia’s brilliant show against Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series, they do not stand a chance of winning the next Ashes in 2021-22. Australia thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in the just concluded Test series to win all their Day-Night Test for the sixth time in a row with brilliant performances from a number of cricketers.

“At this stage, I don’t think England have got a chance in two years’ time unless they suddenly find one or two high class bowlers from somewhere, and a high class spinner,” Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

READ: Smith hits back at Chappell after being accused of ‘white-anting’ Paine

“I know we’re two years away but I don’t think England have got the tools to beat Australia in Australian conditions - particularly this Australian team.”

“I was here last year when they played a quality India team and they lost, but you could feel there was still a little bit of rawness and obviously there was no David Warner and Steve Smith,” the former England captain added.

Following Australia’s emphatic victory, Vaughan also stated Australia are a very tough nut to crack on home conditions and only Virat Kohli’s team can get the better of them Down Under.

READ: India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack

Vaughan took to social media to express his thoughts and his Twitter post read: “This Australian Team in these conditions are going to take some beating ... Only @BCCI #India have the tools to do so at this stage imo ... #AUSvPAK.”

Earlier this year, India recorded their first ever Test series win in Australia when they edged a 2-1 series win Down Under. But fans were quick to point out that the Australian team were missing stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner who were serving their respective one-year bans for their part in infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

