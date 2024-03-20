'If even MS Dhoni steps away as captain…': Suresh Raina snubs Ravindra Jadeja to pick captaincy candidate at CSK

Who will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after MS Dhoni? Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina has answered the million-dollar question in the lead-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Defending champions CSK will meet Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the curtain-raiser of the IPL 2024 on Friday at the Chepauk. Already embracing the twilight phase of his illustrious T20 career, Dhoni guided CSK to their record-equalling fifth IPL crown last season. Dhoni took over the reins from Jadeja following the captaincy swap in IPL 2022(BCCI)

At 42, Dhoni is tipped to bid farewell after the end of the 2024 season. Dhoni dedicated himself to rehabilitation to recover from knee surgery. Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 season with a heavily strapped left knee. Dhoni had decided to step down as CSK captain for IPL 2022. However, Dhoni took over the reins from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja following the captaincy swap in the 2022 season. CSK finished ninth in the 10-team tournament at IPL 2022.

Who will be CSK's next captain? Raina picks Dhoni's successor

Discussing Dhoni's ideal successor on Jio Cinema, former CSK star Raina opined that opener Ruturaj Gaikwad can be a great captaincy choice for the Yellow Brigade. "The biggest question is who will be their next captain? Even if Dhoni stepped away as captain, he would be there in the dugout as a mental toughness coach or just for his presence. But who does MS Dhoni have his eyes on? I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a good option," Raina said.

'I would like to see him play for five more years'

After landing CSK's fifth IPL crown, Dhoni said that the 2024 season is a 'gift' to his fans. CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has revealed that Dhoni is 'batting extremely well' in the nets. Dhoni's former teammate Raina wants the CSK skipper to play IPL cricket for at least two-three years. "This year is probably more important for CSK than MS Dhoni because we will see who he is going to select as his deputy and probably say, 'You handle this now. I've been looking after the team since 2008'. He is 42 years old now. I would like to see him play for five more years or at least 2-3 years," Raina added.