'India has got a huge superstar. He's not only a T20 player': Gambhir told to back Tilak Varma as 'all-format player'

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has heaped praise on Tilak Varma, calling him a potential all-format player for Team India after his match-winning performance in the second T20I against England in Chennai. Tilak's unbeaten 72 off 55 balls anchored India's tense two-wicket victory as they chased down 166 to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. India's Tilak Varma watches the ball after playing a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England (AFP)

The 22-year-old came in with a blazing start, putting the English bowlers under pressure early. However, as wickets fell at regular intervals, Tilak shifted gears to play anchor before showing immaculate game-awareness in the final overs, pairing up with tailenders to steer India to victory.

Forming crucial partnerships with Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak ensured he stayed at the crease till the end, hitting the winning runs with four balls to spare. His knock, laced with four boundaries and five sixes, earned him the Player of the Match award.

Rayudu, speaking on Star Sports, expressed his admiration for Tilak's maturity and potential, stating, “I feel India has got a huge superstar, and he can become an all-format player. It’s not that he is only a T20 player. Considering the maturity he showed today (India vs England 2nd T20I), he has the ability to be a match-winner for India for many years. So I feel he should be backed in every format.”

Tilak’s remarkable consistency in T20Is is evident in his record-breaking run of 318 runs without being dismissed, including two centuries. Rayudu highlighted the pivotal role of captain Suryakumar Yadav in boosting Tilak’s confidence.

“He is a superstar cricketer, and I have seen him grow in Hyderabad. He has played four extraordinary knocks. Since Suryakumar Yadav has become the captain, the confidence he has been given and the trust that has been shown in him, he is repaying it fully,” said Rayudu.

With his ability to adapt to different match situations, Tilak has showcased his readiness for bigger challenges. The batter will now look to continue his stellar form in the third T20I against England, set to take place in Rajkot on January 28. A victory there would seal the series for India.