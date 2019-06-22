India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar ready to counter threat of Rashid Khan

There was an injury scare for India when all-rounder Vijay Shankar was hit on the toes by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker. However, the player and the management are confident that there is nothing to worry and that Shankar will be fit to play against Afghanistan. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

One of the major threats for India in the match against Afghanistan will be Rashid Khan, and here the experience of Shankar in the middle order can come in handy.

Rashid, who is not having an entirely memorable World Cup, has the ability to hit back and run through side and thus, Shankar will have to stand up and give a good account of himself. He also has faced him in the nets as both players represent the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

“Rashid is one of the best bowlers in limited overs. Having played with him in SunRisers Hyderabad, it’s important for me to pick things from him. I try to pick his variations when I bat against him in the nets,” Vijay Shankar said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

The young leg-spinner was taken to the cleaners in the match against England, where he gave away 110 runs in nine overs. He will be hungry to step out and bounce back against India.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 09:14 IST