India vs Australia: ‘If he gets it right, he’ll tickle a few’ - Ravi Shastri earmarks young pacer to go big

Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best and he was given solid support by Virat Kohli as India crushed Australia by seven wickets to win the third ODI and clinch the series 2-1. It was an emphatic performance by the hosts as they made a remarkable comeback after being trounced in the first ODI. Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first and the Indian pacers were brilliant to keep their powerful batting in check. Mohammed Shami sent back David Warner early in the piece and then the Indian bowlers kept applying pressure.

Young Navdeep Saini has been a welcome addition to the bowling squad and he consistently ruffled the batsmen with his pace and accuracy. Although, he was taken for a few runs, but did show enough promise which could give him a long rope with the side. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was impressed with the young man and earmarked him as one for the future.

“The exposure they [youngsters] get against this Australian outfit will stand them in good stead. Their mindset will be entirely different. Young Saini is quick, and if he gets it right, he’ll tickle a few. Really proud of the guys - I thought they were magnificent,” Shastri said after the match.

Saini came into the side when he replaced Shardul Thakur in Rajkot and had an impact immediately. His pace, bounce and the ability to find the yorkers in the death overs came in handy for the hosts. “He (Saini) is from Delhi, he has come a long way. He plays the IPL as well, and had a great season,” Kohli has already heaped praise on the bowler.

“He is a raw talent; there are hardly any bowlers who can bowl 150 clicks. He is someone who can build a name for himself and he is hungry as well. Hopefully, he builds on from here,” the skipper had said after the pacer made an impressive debut against West Indies last year.