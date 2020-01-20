e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘If he gets it right, he’ll tickle a few’ - Ravi Shastri earmarks young pacer to go big

India vs Australia: ‘If he gets it right, he’ll tickle a few’ - Ravi Shastri earmarks young pacer to go big

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best and he was given solid support by Virat Kohli as India crushed Australia by seven wickets to win the third ODI and clinch the series 2-1.

cricket Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ravi Shastri
File image of Ravi Shastri(Getty Images)
         

Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best and he was given solid support by Virat Kohli as India crushed Australia by seven wickets to win the third ODI and clinch the series 2-1. It was an emphatic performance by the hosts as they made a remarkable comeback after being trounced in the first ODI. Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first and the Indian pacers were brilliant to keep their powerful batting in check. Mohammed Shami sent back David Warner early in the piece and then the Indian bowlers kept applying pressure.

Young Navdeep Saini has been a welcome addition to the bowling squad and he consistently ruffled the batsmen with his pace and accuracy. Although, he was taken for a few runs, but did show enough promise which could give him a long rope with the side. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was impressed with the young man and earmarked him as one for the future.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper

“The exposure they [youngsters] get against this Australian outfit will stand them in good stead. Their mindset will be entirely different. Young Saini is quick, and if he gets it right, he’ll tickle a few. Really proud of the guys - I thought they were magnificent,” Shastri said after the match.

Saini came into the side when he replaced Shardul Thakur in Rajkot and had an impact immediately. His pace, bounce and the ability to find the yorkers in the death overs came in handy for the hosts. “He (Saini) is from Delhi, he has come a long way. He plays the IPL as well, and had a great season,” Kohli has already heaped praise on the bowler.

ALSO READ: ‘We did it little bit differently,’ Virat Kohli explains how Team India navigated their run-chase against Australia

“He is a raw talent; there are hardly any bowlers who can bowl 150 clicks. He is someone who can build a name for himself and he is hungry as well. Hopefully, he builds on from here,” the skipper had said after the pacer made an impressive debut against West Indies last year.

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
top news
Can’t do terror politics, should explain CAA to people: Chandra Bose
Can’t do terror politics, should explain CAA to people: Chandra Bose
‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM after India’s palm oil curbs
‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM after India’s palm oil curbs
50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh
50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
‘He’ll tickle a few’: Ravi Shastri’s massive praise for young pacer
‘He’ll tickle a few’: Ravi Shastri’s massive praise for young pacer
Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker’s cars go under hammer, fetch $2.33 mn
Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker’s cars go under hammer, fetch $2.33 mn
‘Got every girl’s dream but tossing it away for money’: Meghan Markle’s dad
‘Got every girl’s dream but tossing it away for money’: Meghan Markle’s dad
SAG Awards 2020: Parasite, Pitt and Phoenix win again | Full list
SAG Awards 2020: Parasite, Pitt and Phoenix win again | Full list
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news