India vs Bangladesh: 3 youngsters who can be included in T20I series

cricket

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:16 IST

When Ravi Shastri was reappointed as the India head coach, he said that his primary focus with the side would be the T20 World Cup next year. Also, he said that he was willing to try out new players and give them an extended run in the role. As such, with the Bangladesh T20 slated to be played, it gives the management a great opportunity to rest few senior players in a bid to give few new faces a go.

Here in this article, we take a look at three players who should be included in the squad.

ALSO READ: ‘You folks write a lot about me’: Rohit’s cheeky reply to reporters - Watch

Shreyas Gopal

The Karnataka leg-spinner was superb in IPL 2019 where he picked up 20 wickets (fourth highest wicket-taker) at an economy of 7.22, with best figures of 3/12. With the Indian selectors trying out Rahul Chahar in the T20 line up in a bid to strengthen their batting order, Gopal too can be a great pick considering he has a decent record with the bat. Also, he has the variations and the experience to be successful at the highest level.

Suryakumar Yadav

Another experienced player who has been in roaring form in the domestic circuit is Suryakumar Yadav and the right-hander should get a look in for the shortest format. He could replace Rohit Sharma at the top of the order if the selectors are looking for experience as well as ability to get things rolling in the powerplay overs.

In 2019, he scored 424 runs in 16 matches for Mumbai Indians, which included two half-centuries.

Sanju Samson

With Rishabh Pant losing out his spot in the Test side, the pressure will be on the young man to find some form in the shortest format. There is Sanju Samson, who has been in sensational form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare and the chorus is growing to include the Kerala star in the Indian side and the Bangladesh series could be the perfect stage for him to be included even if it were as a batsman.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 13:16 IST