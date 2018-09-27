India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 final match, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Unbeaten India take on Bangladesh on Friday in the final to determine who wins 2018 Asia Cup. India have won four and tied one of their matches in the tournament and will start as favourites against Bangladesh in Dubai.

India rested most of their first team regulars in the match against Afghanistan and all of them are expected to return for the final. KL Rahul could get an opportunity to keep his place after scoring a 60 in the match against Afghanistan, despite not being in India’s first XI throughout the tournament.

Bangladesh for their part have been really impressive throughout the tournament and ousted Pakistan to earn a place in the final. They will once again be without two of their most important and experienced players, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib-al-Hasan.

When is the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh will be played on September 28, 2018

Where will the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh begin?

The match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 21:32 IST