‘He made it clear what he expects’: Josh Tongue reveals Joe Root's blunt message after England over standards

England fast bowler Josh Tongue has admitted Joe Root’s message over standards and professionalism was a conversation the Test squad “needed”, insisting the captain has made clear what is expected from players after a difficult period off the field. Joe Root in action (Action Images via Reuters)

England’s conduct has come under sustained scrutiny following a series of incidents involving players over the past several months. Root addressed the squad at Lord’s this week ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, with Tongue saying there was now no ambiguity over the standards expected of an England cricketer. “It was a chat that was needed, a very good chat from Rooty,” Tongue said. “He was very clear on the message of what it’s like to be an England cricketer. We’re very privileged to put on that England shirt, and we want to show kids growing up how good it is to play for England in front of thousands of people.

“He was honest with us all in the changing room. He said it straight. What has happened in the past is the past, and we need to try to move on from that.”

Tongue himself was present during one of the episodes that placed England’s off-field culture under scrutiny. Last November, while training with England’s white-ball squad in New Zealand ahead of the Ashes, he was with Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell at a Wellington nightclub when Brook was punched by a bouncer. Brook was subsequently fined and handed a final warning over his conduct, while Bethell was cautioned for breaching team rules. Tongue, who was not part of the ODI squad at the time, was not disciplined.

‘We’ve got to make sure we’re as professional as we can be’ Tongue acknowledged that players now had a responsibility to ensure their behaviour reflected the position they occupied as England internationals. “We’ve just got to make sure we’re as professional as we can be,” he said. "Obviously, things have happened, we need to try and move on and show all the youngsters growing up wanting to play for England that it’s an amazing place to be.

“I’ve just tried to move on from that situation and focus on the cricket. It’s an absolute privilege to play for England and especially walking out and thousands of people watching you. I want to put in as many performances as I can for England, and win as many games for England as well.”

The 28-year-old said the Wellington episode had prompted reflection but maintained that his focus had since shifted firmly back towards cricket. “I’ve tried to forget about that as much as I can and focus on the cricket here, now,” he said.

On the field, Tongue’s trajectory has moved sharply upwards. He has established himself in England’s Test plans, broken into the ODI and T20I sides and enjoyed success in the Hundred, developments that have left him satisfied with where his career currently stands. “It’s been crazy,” Tongue said. “I’ve always wanted to play all three formats for England. I ticked off the Test stuff and started very well. Then making my debut this year in the T20s and the 50-overs, and it seems like yesterday I was here at Lord’s winning the Hundred with Manchester. I feel in a really good place at the minute.”

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Tongue also revealed that incoming England red-ball coach Stephen Fleming has already been maintaining contact with players despite not formally taking charge until after the Pakistan series. “He messaged me the day before the first Test, touching on the Hundred and congratulating me on that, and good luck for the first Test,” Tongue said. “Then he messaged me on the first day as well, which was very nice. Obviously, he wants to have a look at everyone before coming in for the South Africa series. It’s good to know that he’s been watching.”