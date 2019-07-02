India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan scripts history, becomes first cricketer to achieve this feat

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and during the group stage match against India in Edgbaston on Tuesday, the all-rounder became the first cricketer to complete a double of 500 runs and 10 wickets in a single World Cup edition.

Shakib has been the standout star for Bangladesh with the bat as he has scored more than 500 runs with the help of two centuries and three fifties. He has also contributed a lot with the ball as he took the 10th wicket of the tournament when he dismissed Rishabh Pant for 48.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma smashed his fourth century at this year’s World Cup as the top order powered them to 314/9.

Dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal, Rohit (104) and KL Rahul (77) forged a 180-run stand, the highest opening partnership at this year’s tournament, to give India a strong foundation.

Rohit tied Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four hundreds in a single World Cup and also overtook Australian David Warner as the leading scorer at this tournament.

Rishabh Pant made 48 but the Bangladesh bowlers, led by Mustafizur Rahman (5-59), stemmed the boundary flow at the end as India fell short of the 350-mark which had looked within their reach at one stage.

India will qualify for the semi-finals with a victory over Bangladesh who must win to stay alive in the race.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 21:06 IST