India vs Bangladesh: Shreyas Iyer tops elite list with sublime 82 in 2nd ODI; Kohli and Rohit not even in top 5

Published on Dec 08, 2022 09:25 AM IST

Premier batter Shreyas Iyer played a stellar knock for Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Iyer has also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan in an elite ODI list.

Shreyas Iyer played a stellar knock for Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh(AP-PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Staging an epic fightback for the visitors in the series decider against Bangladesh on Wednesday, premier batter Shreyas Iyer played a match-altering knock to rescue Rohit Sharma-led Team India from a shocking batting collapse at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Even though India parted ways with makeshift opener Virat Kohli, senior batter Shikhar Dhawan and vice-captain KL Rahul inside the first 20 overs, white-ball maverick Iyer remained keen on resurrecting the Indian innings in the 2nd One Day International of the three-match bilateral series.

Playing a scintillating knock in the series decider at Dhaka, Iyer smashed his 14th half-century for the crestfallen Indian side. Iyer scored 82 off 102 balls as the star batter top-scored for India in the 2nd ODI against the Litton Das-led side. Iyer, who was overlooked by the national selectors during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, has remained keen on strengthening his selection same for the ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit will be flying back to Mumbai': Rahul Dravid's massive statement on India captain after Bangladesh seal series

On Wednesday, Iyer also surpassed Dhawan to become India's leading ODI run-getter in 2022. The swashbuckling batter has accumulated over 720 runs in 16 matches for India in 2022. India's stand-in skipper Dhawan has scored 685 runs in 21 matches for the two-time world champions. Indian opener Shubman Gill is placed third with 638 runs in 12 ODIs for the Asian giants.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is ruled out of the Bangladesh ODI series, has scored 336 runs in 12 matches. Power-hitter Sanju Samson is occupying the fifth spot (284 runs in 10 ODIs) while middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is sixth (260 in 13 ODIs) in the list of Indians with most ODI runs for 2022 season.

PlayersODIsRuns in 2022
1) Shreyas Iyer16721
2) Shikhar Dhawan21685
3) Shubman Gill12638
4) Rishabh Pant12336
5) Sanju Samson10284

Indian skipper Rohit, who has played 8 ODIs in 2022, has scored 249 runs for the Rahul Dravid-coached side. Rohit has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh with a thumb injury. The Indian skipper played a crucial cameo on Wednesday although his heroics went in vain as Bangladesh edged past India by 5 runs at Dhaka. Rohit's deputy KL Rahul has scored 243 runs in 9 matches while former Indian skipper Kohli has accumulated 189 runs in 10 matches.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

shreyas iyer rohit sharma virat kohli shikhar dhawan shubman gill rishabh pant sanju samson indian cricket team bangladesh cricket + 7 more
