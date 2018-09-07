India vs England: Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah on fire as pacers storm Alastair Cook’s farewell

Alastair Cook rarely plays that huge cover drive, but England’s master accumulator brought that out against Ishant Sharma, who had got him out three times this series with his probing round-the-wicket line to the left-handed batsman.

Ishant had got Cook out 11 times in all, but the release shot was needed for England’s record run-scorer. The paceman almost had him a 12th time moments earlier in that post-lunch phase, but Ajinkya Rahane at gully was caught by surprise on an Oval pitch of less bounce.

Virat Kohli dropped Moeen Ali the next over, off Jasprit Burmah. But Friday was about Cook, fans packed in to celebrate England cricket’s soldier. Since his debut in Nagpur, 2006, Cook has had to live under the shadows of illustrious stroke-makers.

But English fans are different. They love the longest format, and applaud every good effort, by their own or the opposition, with a steady clapping that is unique.

The cover drive also seemed to reflect the freedom Cook feels after announcing retirement to end a record England career of 161 Tests. He got set for the first time in the series on skipper Joe Root choosing to take strike on the best batting wicket of the series — Kohli lost his fifth toss — the cut and pull were not missed.

BATTING COLLAPSE

At 33, Cook — given a guard of honour by India — had said the “tank is dry”. Ishant and Bumrah triggered a collapse after tea, getting the old ball to talk. It showed it was also India’s day, and England would wish Cook could run on even with the tank half-empty. England were 198/7 at stumps, India having conceded just 2.2 runs per over and taken six wickets in the last session.

Jos Buttler (11) and Adil Rashid (4) will face the second new ball taken three overs from close. The burning desire to set the platform, and become only the fifth player to score a century on debut and last match, was there. Cook got his 57th half-century, but the powers have been waning; it was only his second fifty in seven Tests in 2018.

The bright day seemed all his until after tea. On 67, Ishant struck Cook on the pad and appealed. India’s review confirmed it was too high, but they were willing to sacrifice their second review. Maybe they shouldn’t have — Cook has only five fifties and a career-best 294 against India in 17 home Tests. It goes up to five centuries and four fifties from 13 Tests in India.

India bowlers didn’t let the occasion get to them. Mohammed Shami gave little away in his afternoon spell, the bowlers maintained the shine on one side, and Bumrah finally struck five overs after tea. Cook played half forward and the delivery held its line, took the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Cook’s expression gave little away as he left to a standing ovation.

OLD BALL UTILISED

India bowlers took six wickets for 48 runs inside 20 overs, all with the old ball. Bumrah trapped Root two balls after getting Cook. Ishant got Jonny Bairstow (0), Moeen Ali — the new No 3 had just got a patient fifty — and young all-rounder Sam Curran (0) caught behind with masterful use of the old ball.

There was no R Ashwin (groin strain) but left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja got opener Keaton Jennings (23), ending England’s best stand of the series (60), and then trapped Ben Stokes (11) in the post-tea mayhem. On Friday, Indian bowlers showed, though 1-3 down, they have plenty left in the tank.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 23:15 IST