James Anderson castles Ajinkya Rahane for duck. (BCCI)
James Anderson castles Ajinkya Rahane for duck. (BCCI)
'Never thought India will be six down at lunch': Mark Butcher surprised at India's batting collapse

  India vs England: Former batsman Mark Butcher is in are of England fast bowler James Anderson as he rocked India's top order on Day 5 on the first Test.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Former batsman Mark Butcher is in are of England fast bowler James Anderson as he rocked India's top order on Day 5 on the first Test in Chennai on Tuesday. Anderson dismissed Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in a space of four balls and followed it with the dismissal of Rishabh Pant to reduce India to 110/5.

"What an over that was, utterly magnificent. He has no idea as to the degree the ball is going to move in his first over, but he got the line absolutely spot on. He set off from outside the off stump, got the length perfect. It was stunning stuff. To see stumps cartwheeling on slower pitches like this is something that is quite magnificent," Butcher said on Star Sports.

Anderson, 38, comes into the Test on the back of a six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Galle. On sub-continent pitches where overseas fast bowlers usually struggle, Anderson bowled a fine spell of reverse-swing bowling against India. He knocked over Shubman Gill, sending his off-stump to cartwheel and fashioned a similar dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. Next, coming round the wicket to Pant, he deceived the batsman with a slower one. At lunch, his figures read: 7-4-8-3.

"38 years of age, he looks more like 29. England are absolutely cock-a-hoop. Jofra Archer roughed up Ashwin, he’s taken a couple of blows to his bowling hand. You just couldn’t have wished for anything better. I thought England would win the game, I just never thought India will be six down at lunch," Butcher added.

