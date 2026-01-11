India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs NZ live on TV and online

India's first assignment of 2026 is finally here. The Shubman Gill-led side will take on Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, beginning Sunday, January 11, in Vadodara. The focus will once again be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and whether the duo can carry on from where they left off against South Africa. The two stalwarts scored runs for fun against the Proteas and even hammered the bowlers all around the park in the two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches they played. India will take on New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday. (PTI)

The series will also mark the return of Shreyas Iyer, the vice-captain. The right-handed batter suffered an injury while taking a catch in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney. After spending two months on the sidelines, Shreyas is back and expected to start in the first ODI. However, India are without Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as their workload continues to be managed ahead of the 20-team competition.

On the other hand, New Zealand have not sent a full-strength ODI squad as the focus remains on the T20 World Cup. However, Bracewell will hope that his team is able to put some sort of fight against the hosts.

Squads: India: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Devon Conway, Mitchell Hay, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Michael Rae.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between India and New Zealand When will the first ODI between India and New Zealand be played? The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, January 11, at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will the first ODI between India and New Zealand be played? The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara.

Which channels will telecast the first ODI between India and New Zealand? The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.