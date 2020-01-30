India vs New Zealand: 20 for no loss - India script new super over record

cricket

New Zealand needed 9 runs in the final over. Kane Williamson was eyeing a century, Ross Taylor was gliding along, Mohammed Shami had the ball and he bowled a phenomenal over as the scores were tied and it all boiled down to another super over. Williamson and Guptill marched out, smacked 17 runs off 6 balls and India’s task was cut out. 3 runs in the first two balls, Rahul smashed a four towards square leg and India needed 11 runs on the 4 balls to snatch this win. Rohit then pumped two sixes off the final two balls as India pulled off an heist. In the process, India created a new record - 20 runs for no loss are the most runs scored by a chasing side in the super over in T20I history. They went past West Indies who smashed 19 for no loss against New Zealand back in 2012.

“It’s always very tough to get to sleep after such late games, adrenaline’s sort of going regardless of the result,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said after the match. “But you move on to another game. Yes it was close, and an emotional roller coaster perhaps, certainly as we got so close to the end, but we have to keep moving our focus forward and that’s to Wellington. We know the quality of the Indian side but for us it’s just to keep improving as a group and we did that today and we need to keep demanding that of ourselves moving forward as well.”

“Yeah, unbelievable. I thought at one stage we were gone, and down and out,” Virat Kohli said at the presentation. “Kane [Williamson] batting on 95, he played a brilliant innings and I was just telling our coach they probably deserved to finish the game off the way he batted and led from the front. [I] feel bad for him, these kind of knocks when they don’t go through, I know what that feeling is.