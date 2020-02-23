India vs New Zealand: Perfect plan, perfect execution - Prithvi Shaw departs after stunning catch from Tom Latham

cricket

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 10:13 IST

India opener Prithvi Shaw once again to failed to get runs on the board as he was dismissed for just 14 runs in the 2nd innings on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand. The right-hander got of to a promising start once again, and was looking comfortable in the middle. But a fantastic catch from Tom Latham in the short backward square region sealed his fate and he had to make the long walk back.

The moment took place in Trent Boult’s over. Boult placed Latham, who is undoubtedly one of the best fielders in the Kiwis unit, at the position. He then delivered a short one to Shaw which was straying down the leg side. Shaw flicked the ball in the air, and Latham jumped to his left to grab the ball in the air. The short ball has been troubling the Indian opener and this was another instance of New Zealand doing their homework right. India received an early blow in the second innings and this dismissal will surely raise concerns in the Indian camp.

Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson continued his dream debut with a quickfire 44 as New Zealand took a commanding 183-run first innings lead over India in the first Test in Wellington on Sunday. New Zealand were 348 all out at lunch on day three after Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme pulled New Zealand out of a mini collapse with an entertaining 71-run stand for the eighth wicket.

The innings was further extended by Ajaz Patel and Trent Boult who added 38 for the final wicket before Ishant Sharma removed Boult to finish with five for 68.

Jamieson’s run-a-ball knock was a record for a New Zealand number nine on debut eclipsing the 43 by Graham Vivian, also against India, 55 years ago.

