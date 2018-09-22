India vs Pakistan: Ravindra Jadeja eyes Sachin Tendulkar’s record ahead of Asia Cup 2018 clash

Ravindra Jadeja impressed everyone with his bowling performance against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 encounter and against Pakistan, he has a chance to surpass India legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who was a quality part-time bowling option during his playing days, is currently the top wicket-taker for India in Asia Cup history with 17 wickets. Jadeja is second in the list with 16 wickets but what sets him apart is the number of games he has taken to achieve the take those wickets.

While Tendulkar has 17 wickets from 23 encounters, Jadeja has taken 16 in just 11 games. The third place is occupied by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who has taken 14 wickets in just 7 matches.

READ: Asia Cup 2018: India’s predicted XI for the super 4 clash against Pakistan

Jadeja, playing his first ODI since July 2017, wreaked havoc on Bangladesh batsmen during their match on Friday. The all-rounder was included in the squad in place of the injured Hardik Pandya and his four wickets included Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Hossain.

Jadeja finished the match with figures of 4/29 – his sixth four-wicket haul in ODI cricket – and thanks to his heroics, India were able to beat Bangladesh comfortably by seven wickets in their Super Four clash.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 21:30 IST