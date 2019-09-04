India vs West Indies: Who flew, who flopped? Dissecting Team India’s performance after 2nd Test

cricket

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:32 IST

India absolutely dominated over West Indies in the 2nd Test as they as they registered a 257-run win over the hosts in Jamaica. It was an all-round performance for India, with much-questioned middle-order coming good on a tricky Sabina Park surface. Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick, while Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test ton and a fifty to cement his place in the minds of the selectors. With noteworthy contributions from Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja, India clean swept the series 2-0.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith topples Virat Kohli, becomes no.1, again

But despite all the good, there remain a few areas of concerns. Here is a look at hits and flops of India from the 2nd Test against West Indies:

KL Rahul - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

KL Rahul’s struggle with form has carried in the Test format, and it is becoming hard for Virat Kohli and the selectors to justify his place in the team. He scored a 13 and a 6 in the 2nd Test, and failed to get going once again. He might be left out for Prithvi Shaw or Rohit Sharma when India face off against South Africa in home.

Mayank Agarwal - 5/10, Verdict: Average

Mayank Agarwal had a poor outing in Antigua, as he failed to get runs on the board in the first Test. But he showed signs of form in the first innings in Jamaica as he scored a fifty despite wickets continue to falling down on the other end. But he failed to showcase consistency as he was dismissed for 4 in the second innings. He still deserves to be in the team, but needs to show why he is regarded as one of the best players in domestic circuit.

Cheteshwar Pujara - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Cheteshwhar Pujara had a poor series. The batsman struggled against West Indies bowlers once again. He was dismissed by the debutant Rahkeem Cornwall in the first innings for 6, and then was sent off by Jason Holder. He will remain in the team, but his form might become a concern for India against South Africa.

Virat Kohli - 6/10, Verdict: Good

Virat Kohli played a skipper’s knock in the first innings, scoring 76 runs in the first innings and building a good partnership with Hanuma Vihari. He was excellent once again with DRS reviews, and was key to Jasprit Bumrah’s hat-trick. One bad innings hardly will hardly affect his confidence, though he would have liked to have a ton in the Caribbean.

ALSO READ: Ishant, Bumrah, Shami: Numbers reveal how pace trio is best in Test history

Ajinkya Rahane - 6/10, Verdict: Good

Ajinkya Rahane has appeared to be at his best in the series. His unbroken 111-run stand with Hanuma Vihari saved India’s 2nd innings, as they were struggling at 57/4 at one stage. Rahane’s 64* could have been another hundred, but India decided to declare. These are good signs for India’s middle order in the longest format.

Rishabh Pant - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Rishabh Pant needs to do more with the bat. He has done brilliant work behind the stumps and surpassed MS Dhoni’s record to become the fastest Indian to claim 50 wicketkeeping dismissals in Test cricket. His one dropped catch can be forgiven, but his ability to not produce runs with the bat cannot. He might get a few more chances, but Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha and, perhaps, Ishan Kishan are now on his toes.

Hanuma Vihari - 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

If first innings was a teaser, Hanuma Vihari showed the full film in Jamaica. The batsman had scored 93 in the second innings in Antigua. In Jamaica, he scored his maiden Test ton and went on to notch up his maiden Test ton. He scored an unbeaten 53 in the 2nd innings, joining Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list of Indian batsmen to score a century and a half-century, while batting at no 6 or lower, in the same Test outside Asia.

Ravindra Jadeja - 7/10, Verdict: Good

Ravindra Jadeja was once again picked in place of R Ashwin and he delivered yet again with the ball. The Jamaica wicket, which was offering a lot of swing in the first two days, started helping the spinners in the second innings, and Jadeja made most of it. He picked up three wickets, and was key in India quickly wrapping up Windies on Day 4 before Tea. He needs to avoid overstepping, which once again prevented him from bagging his 4th wicket.

Mohammed Shami - 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Mohammed Shami had another good outing with the ball as he picked up three wickets in the second innings, and two more in the first innings. His dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer with an inswinger that knocked down the stumps was a gift for cricket followers. He has completely come into element.

Ishant Sharma - 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Ishant Sharma has truly come of age in his senior years. As compared to Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, he has more experience in the longest format. He was impressive in Australia and he continued to show the same form in West Indies. In Jamaica, he picked three wickets and even went on to score his maiden Test fifty.

Jasprit Bumrah - 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

Jasprit Bumrah is truly the leader of Indian pace bowling at the moment. After being bundled out for 416, the seamer took a hat-trick and picked six wickets in the first innings. The right arm bowler returned to the attack in the second innings when Jermaine Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks were building a fighting partnership. He got the wicket of Brooks which caused an immediate surrender from Windies lower order.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 08:32 IST