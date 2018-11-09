India vs West Indies: India rest Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah for 3rd T20 in Chennai

The Indian team management has decided to rest three of their senior bowlers, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav for the 3rd T20 against West Indies in Chennai on Sunday.

Fast bowler Siddharth Kaul has been added to the squad for the final T20.

Team India have already won the series having beaten the Windies in the first two matches quite comprehensively. Men in Blue won the first T20 in Kolkata by five wickets, while Rohit Sharma’s masterclass proved too much for the men from the Caribbean as India once again cruised home by 71 runs in Lucknow.

Kuldeep was the man of the match in the first T20 at Eden Gardens, picking up three wickets, he also went on to pick a couple more in the second T20. Bumrah has been his normal miserly self in the two matches picking up three wickets and has an economy rate of less than six runs per over. Umesh missed the second match, though picked up a solitary wicket in the first.

The absence of key men will give a chance to players like Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Kaul to show their wares as the 2019 World Cup gets near.

Over the last couple of days, news has broken that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri want the bowlers, especially the pace bowlers to be rested form Indian Premier League in order to be ready and raring to go for the 2019 World Cup. Although that requires the consent of all the IPL franchises, the tournament could begin slightly early for the India bowlers to have adequate time to prepare for England.

India’s squad for the 3rd T20I series against Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul

