India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja hilariously mimics Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma for ‘Heads-Up challenge’

cricket

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:32 IST

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was at his hilarious best, in a video uploaded on BCCI website, in which he took part in “Heads-Up” challenge with vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The challenge is to make the other participant guess the name of a particular player whose name is present on the card. As per the rules, the person imitating cannot speak and can only use mannerisms to help his teammate. In this case, Jadeja had to mimic and Rohit had to guess.The first name that appeared on the card was that of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja copied his bowling action to perfection and Rohit made the right guess in a blink of an eye. Bumrah’s impression was so perfect that the two Indian cricketers couldn’t control their laughter. Rohit even went on to say: “Abey yaar, thoda to tough rakhna chaiye tha (C’mon man, you should have kept things a bit more difficult)”.

The name of Kohli appeared next and things got even better. Jadeja first made Rohit guess which country the player was from and then did something with hand. Rohit instantly guessed the player was none other than skipper Kohli. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Watch @ImRo45 take the Heads Up Challenge with @imjadeja. This one’s a laugh riot.”

WATCH @ImRo45 take the Heads Up Challenge with @imjadeja 😅



This one's a laugh riot😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/0dJxaY4nIf — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2019

Earlier, the first ODI between West Indies and India was abandoned due to rain and wet outfield. Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to field first against the hosts. Chris Gayle had the chance to surpass Brian Lara and become the leading run-scorer for the Windies in ODIs. But he failed to grab that chance as he fell victim to Kuldeep Yadav for the score of just 4.

Evin Lewis was striking the ball well as he scored 40 run off 36 balls with Shai Hope on the other end to provide support. But it started raining again and match had to be stopped with West Indies on 54/1 after 13 overs.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Port of Spain on Sunday. After the conclusion of the ODI series, the two teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series. Earlier, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 14:28 IST