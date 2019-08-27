India vs West Indies: Sensational Jasprit Bumrah joins exclusive Test club after Antigua heroics

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the limited-overs leg of the series against West Indies. He looked rather rusty in the first innings of the Antigua Test, but when he took the new ball in the second innings, he showed why is Virat Kohli’s X-factor. An away-swinging delivery to Kraigg Brathwaite grabbed his edge. He then followed it up with a hooping in-swing to John Campbell and made a mess of his stumps.

We were not allowed to blink, as the carnage continued and West Indies batting order was sliced open. 5 wickets for 7 runs and India demolished the hosts for a paltry 100. With this sensational spell, the fast-bowler joined an elite list of performers in Test cricket - In Test cricket history only 11 bowlers have the distinction of claiming a five or more wicket haul in an innings, and giving away 10 or less than 10 runs in the bargain. In this list, four bowlers are from Australia, two are from England, South Africa and West Indies. Bumrah is the sole India in the list.

The other bowlers are: George Lohmann, Gilligan, Bert Ironmonger, Ernie Toshack, May, Lawson, Michael Clarke, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kemar Roach.

Speaking at the end of the match, Bumrah told Rohit Sharma how he took advantage of the breeze and made an impact using his outswingers.“Outswing was something I always tried to use but when conditions were helpful like this. It was going away well with the breeze,” Bumrah told Sharma in a video posted on BCCI’s official website.

“I am feeling very good. As a bowling unit, we came with attacking options. Me and Ishant (Sharma) were trying to use the (width of) crease too, to generate the swing. A lot of hardwork goes into my delivery,” he further added.

