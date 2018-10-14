Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 14, 2018
India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav picks up 10 wickets, joins elite list

Umesh Yadav cleaned up Shannon Gabriel to complete his 10-wicket haul against West Indies.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2018 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs West Indies,Umesh yadav,Kapil dev
Indian Bowler Umesh Yadav shows the ball for the ten (10) wickets haul in the match during the third day's play of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Umesh Yadav cleaned up Shannon Gabriel to restrict West Indies to 127 in the second innings of the second Test at The Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The wicket of Gabriel was Yadav’s fourth of the innings and he also picked up six wickets in the first innings.

The match figures of 10/133 is not only Umesh Yadav’s best bowling performance in Test Cricket, surpassing the seven wicket haul against West Indies in 2011, he is now only the third Indian pacer to have picked up 10 wickets in a match.

Only Kapil Dev, who did it twice, and Javagal Srinath have previously picked up 10 wickets in a match for India in a Test at home. Kapil picked up his two 10-wicket hauls against Pakistan in 1980 in Chennai and against West Indies in 1983 in Ahmedabad, while Srinath picked up 13 wickets against Pakistan at Kolkata in 1999.

This is also the first instance of an Indian bowler picking up a 10-wicket haul in 2018.

The Vidarbha fast man now has the fifth best bowling figures for any Indian bowler against West Indies. Only Narendra Hirwani, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Pragyan Ojha and Ishan Sharma are ahead of him.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 16:42 IST

