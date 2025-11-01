India women's team to get INR 125 crore cash from BCCI if they beat South Africa and win World Cup: Report

The Indian women’s cricket team stands on the threshold of history — and a potential record-breaking windfall — as they prepare to face South Africa in the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday. India's Amanjot Kaur (R) celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur(AFP)

According to news agency PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to give the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side a cash reward matching that of the men’s team if they go on to lift the trophy in Navi Mumbai. The move would mark a landmark moment for gender parity in Indian cricket.

The BCCI, which had earlier embraced an equal pay policy for match fees across men’s and women’s cricket, is now reportedly considering extending the same principle to performance-based rewards. “The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women, and hence there are discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won’t be anything less compared to the men’s global triumph,” a senior board official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Last year, after Rohit Sharma’s team clinched the T20 World Cup in the Americas, the BCCI had announced a massive ₹125 crore bonus for the entire squad — including players and support staff. A similar announcement for the women’s team, if they triumph, would represent an unprecedented recognition of their success and contribution to Indian cricket.

The prospect marks a dramatic evolution from 2017, when the Indian women’s team fell agonizingly short in the World Cup final at Lord’s, losing to England by nine runs. Despite the heartbreak, each player was rewarded ₹50 lakh, while the coaching and support staff were also acknowledged for their efforts.

Eight years later, the stakes — and the potential rewards — have grown exponentially. If India’s women go one step further this time, each cricketer could see their prize money soar tenfold, signalling a new era of equality and respect in the game.

Led by the inspirational Harmanpreet Kaur and buoyed by standout performers like Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh, the team has captured the nation’s imagination with their fearless cricket and unwavering spirit. A victory on Sunday would not only deliver India its first-ever Women’s World Cup title but also cement their legacy as true trailblazers of the sport.

For now, the players remain focused on the ultimate prize — the World Cup trophy. But should they succeed, a historic celebration — and a monumental cash reward — awaits them back home.