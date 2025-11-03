India's World Cup-winning hero's family hid news of grandmother's heart attack; she got to know...

The Women's World Cup 2025 will be remembered for the performances of Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, and Harmanpreet Kaur, as they inspired India to their maiden title win. India lifted the Women's World Cup on Sunday after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the summit clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, one cannot undervalue the contribution of Amanjot Kaur, especially in the final, considering the vital catch she took off the bowling of Deepti Sharma. India defeated South Africa in the Women's World Cup final. (Surjeet Yadav)

Amanjot pulled off a blinder in the deep, and her effort resulted in the game-changing moment as South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt walked back to the hut just moments after completing her century. The all-rounder had a respectable World Cup overall as she returned with six wickets and scored 146 runs.

However, not many would know that Amanjot was battling a severe crisis at home, and her family hid the magnitude of the situation by not informing her, as they wanted to focus on the task at hand and bring the World Cup home.

Amanjot's grandmother suffered a heart attack, and her family was constantly visiting the hospital, but the family opted to let the 25-year-old stay with the team and focus on training and performing well for the team.

“My mother Bhagwanti has been Amanjot’s pillar of strength since the day she started playing cricket outside on the street and the park at our Phase 5 residence in Mohali. While I would be at my carpentry shop at Balongi, she would make sure to sit outside the home or at the park to oversee Amanjot playing with the boys as well as other girls," Amanjot's father Bhupinder Singh told the Indian Express.

"After she suffered a heart attack last month, we did not tell Amanjot about it, and the last few days have seen us spending time in hospitals for her treatment. The World Cup win has surely come as a balm in these tense times for us,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Amanjot began playing cricket with boys from her neighbourhood, and throughout this journey, her grandmother was her biggest supporter, cheering for her constantly.

What did Amanjot say about the win?

As soon as the final catch was taken by Harmanpreet Kaur, the entire Indian team celebrated in style, and several players were left in tears as the magnitude of the win dawned upon them.

Just minutes after the win, Amanjot spoke to the host broadcaster, and it was then that she shared her emotions about witnessing Wolvaardt's catch. Amanjot juggled the ball on two occasions, and it was on the third attempt when she ended up being in complete control.

“We all knew how important the catch was. First time ever in my life, glad that I got that second chance to take that catch. I don't have the words to express it. This means a lot; you can see the crowd cheering all around. We have created history. This is just the start, Indian cricket is going to be at the next level,” said Amanjot.

“We are going to dominate all over the world in every format. Congrats to everyone around here, my family, my coaches. Everyone has a family here. Everyone is sitting at home and watching because my grandma is not well,” she added.