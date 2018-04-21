IPL 2018: Dump Duckworth-Lewis, says Dinesh Karthik after loss to Kings XI Punjab

Dinesh Karthik is finding his feet as a captain. His batting has been efficient, and as IPL 2018 progresses, he is looking more sure in his decisions, be it using spin at the start or, as was the case on Saturday, getting Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi to open the bowling. (HIGHLIGHTS)

After Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) nine-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab, who moved to the top of the standings, Karthik gave some food for thought to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking about the reduced target of 125 in 13 overs after 95 minutes was lost due to a sharp spell of rain here, Karthik batted for the VJD Method instead of Duckworth Lewis-Stern in the world’s biggest T20 league. (SCORECARD)

“If it is used for all domestic tournaments, why shouldn’t it be used in the IPL in future? Why not promote it and use it in all domestic tournaments,” said Karthik.

The VJD Method, also known as the Jayadevan system, is an indigenous way of calculating a revised target. It was devised by V Jayadevan of Kerala, an engineer by training. It is used in domestic tournaments by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Karthik sounded incredulous about how Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) revised target came down to run a ball when the asking rate was around eight at the stoppage.

When the players went in at 6:41pm, KXIP, chasing 192, were 96/0 after 8.2 overs.

“Yes, KL (Rahul) and Chris (Gayle) batted beautifully, but if we got two wickets, we could have put them under pressure. It was interesting that when play was stopped, they needed around eight runs an over but when it resumed it became run-a-ball.

“Ideally, in a 20-over game if we got two quick wickets, the run rate could have gone up. But then it became six-an-over. I didn’t understand that but I am sure Duckworth-Lewis has been something people are trying to figure out,” he said.

The IPL is played under International Cricket Council (ICC) rules perhaps because so many international players are involved but Karthik could get people in BCCI thinking.

‘Didn’t bowl well’

However, Karthik acknowledged KKR didn’t bowl well. “191 may have been 10 runs short and with Andre (Russell) and I getting out, it was difficult to get those boundaries, but I think we didn’t bowl well enough to defend it.”

That’s the second time it has happened for KKR this term, the away loss to Chennai Super Kings after posting over 200 being the first. “That’s been the name of the game in IPL with teams chasing down bigger totals but with a little bit of dew settling in and the ball coming straight on to the bat, it was hard to bowl some variations and literally mishits go for a six, so it can be hard on the bowler as well. Having said that, when you score 191 you are expected as a team to defend it.”

Russell update

Karthik said he hadn’t spoken to Russell yet but the Jamaican’s hamstring injury looks okay. KKR have a six-day break before they play Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore away.