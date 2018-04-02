IPL 2018: Heinrich Klassen replaces Steve Smith in Rajasthan Royals squad

Heinrich Klassen, the South Africa wicket-keeper who made his limited-overs debut in the series against India, has replaced Steve Smith in the Rajasthan Royals side for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Smith, who was chosen to captain Rajasthan Royals, was barred from playing the upcoming edition after Cricket Australia (CA) banned him for a year following the ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test against South Africa last month. In a release by RR, Klassen was picked for his base price of Rs 50 lakh from the player pool.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals head of cricket Zubin Bharucha had indicated that the franchise wanted to target Klassen for the way he handled the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the limited-overs series against India earlier this year. Virat Kohli’s side had won the ODIs 5-1 and the T20Is 2-1.

“Klaasen is an amazing player of spin. He has a vast array of shots, which tempted us to go for him. He plays the reverse sweep very well,” Bharucha had said.

The 26-year-old was included as a replacement for Quinton de Kock and he played some crucial knocks. Klassen slammed 43 to help South Africa win the Pink ODI in Johannesburg but his major contribution came in the Twenty20 in Centurion, when he blasted 69 off 40 balls, including three fours and seven sixes to help South Africa chase down 189 with six wickets to spare.