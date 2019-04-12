IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings clinch last-over thriller against Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings clinched a thrilling last-ball victory over Rajasthan Royals as a fuming MS Dhoni was left grinning as he completed his 100th IPL victory as captain at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Chasing Rajasthan Royals’ challening total of 151/7, achieved thanks to some lusty hitting by Shreyas Goptal at the end that cost pacer Shardul Thakur 18 runs in the 20th over, Dhoni (58) and Ambati Rayudu (57) rescued the champions from 24/4.

The visitors still needed 18 off the final over, bowled by Ben Stokes. Controversy broke when the umpire at the non-striker’s end (Ulhas Gandhe) first indicated no-ball for a waist-high full toss and then quickly reversed it as the batsman – Mitchell Santner – was well outside the crease.

Dhoni stormed to the pitch to remonstrate with the umpires before leaving in a huff. With six needed off the last two, and four off the last ball, Santner launched the final delivery for a match-winning six. CSK finished on 155/6, winning by four wickets.

Dhoni had to come even before the powerplay overs could finish after the early loss of wickets. Some inspired bowling and fielding by Rajasthan Royals put CSK on the backfoot. Dhawal Kulkarni gave the team a bright start, dismissing Shane Watson in the first over. Jofra Archer removed Suresh Raina with a direct hit and Jaydev Unadkat accounted for Faf du Plessis. Ben Stokes took a stunning catch at backward point to remove Kedar Jadhav.

Dhoni and Rayudu played cautiously before the CSK skipper cut loose. At 88/4 in 14 overs, CSK’s innings seemed to have steadied with skipper in command.

Rajasthan Royals though missed the chance to put up a bigger total. At 53/2 after five overs, they couldn’t take off as poor shot selection pegged them back.

Jos Buttler attacked pacer Deepak Chahar in the first over and Rahane hit three boundaries in succession; a backfoot punch off in-form Chahar stood out. But Chahar trapped Rahane leg before, and Buttler, who smashed Thakur for three successive fours, fell immediately after that.

Rajasthan hopes rested on Sanju Samson and Steve Smith, but both were out playing sweep shots. Samson, who struck the first century of the season but missed two matches due to injury, top-edged left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to substitute Dhruv Shorey.

Ravindra Jadeja then accounted for Rahul Tripathi and Smith. The strategy of playing two left- arm spinners worked perfectly for CSK.

Smith’s dismissal hurt Rajasthan the most. Together with Ben Stokes, he was focused on working the ball around and keeping the scorecard moving. However, he fell playing a slog sweep. Stokes scored 28 off 26.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 00:45 IST