IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: Numbers reveal big concern for MS Dhoni’s side ahead of clash with Kings XI Punjab

Chennai Super Kings seem to find ways to win matches, they have players, who might not be the youngest, but they are effective. Barring the blip against Mumbai Indians, the MS Dhoni-led side functions like a well-oiled machine where players understand their roles assigned to them.

However, as they prepare to face Kings XI Punjab, there is problem they need to address at the earliest. The form of the openers is proving to be quite a headache for MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming.

If we look at the opening partnership of all teams in this IPL, CSK’s tally of just 31 runs from 4 innings which is the least this season. The average 1st wicket partnership for CSK is 7.75 which is also the least.

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu, who were so prolific last season, have not found their groove this year and have managed to score on 96 runs this season. They have managed to score only 96 runs in the four matches this season which is the lowest for the side over all the seasons. Also, this is the only year where their strike-rate has dipped below 100.

However, batting coach Michael Hussey believes that there is nothing to be concerned about this slump and he backs the experienced duo to come good.

“I am not concerned about the form of Rayudu and Watson. Watching them at the nets, they are preparing really well at the nets. Both are hitting the ball extremely well. I am convinced that there is a big score just round the corner,” Hussey said before the match.

