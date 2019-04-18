IPL 2019, DC vs MI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

It will be a battle between two in-form teams when Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians in a possible humdinger of a clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The two teams have already clashed once in the ongoing edition of the league with Delhi beating Mumbai by 37 runs in the two teams’ first match of the season at Wankhede Stadium. Rishabh Pant was the star of the show back in that match as he took apart Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians, have finally found a settled combination, and will be eyeing a revenge in this return fixture, but this young Delhi side will not be pushovers.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Where is the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians being played?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played in Delhi.

What time does the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 15:21 IST