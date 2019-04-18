IPL 2019: Focus on Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians

With the temperatures dropping thanks to a drizzle, an upbeat Delhi Capitals side—which is second on points table—turned up in numbers for nets. Their wonderkid Rishabh Pant batted freely.

Pant, who was left out of the World Cup squad only to be kept as a standby, is upset at the exclusion but has taken it in his stride, team head coach Ricky Ponting said.

Batting for 30-40 minutes, he had a chat with Ponting, then launched into the bowlers and looked at ease playing his strokes. Delhi Capitals will hope he can conjure up some of those shots in Thursday’s match against Mumbai Indians, whose battery of hard-hitters are themselves a potent threat with the bat. On show for Mumbai Indians will be the Pandya brothers and West Indian Kieron Pollard.

“I checked with him on Monday night. There is no doubt he is disappointed as he wanted to be in the team like many other youngsters. But the good thing is that he has taken it well. He has to realise he is young and has potentially got 3-4 World Cups in the course of his career,” said Ponting who had, at the start of the season, suggested Pant as India’s No. 4.

The former Aussie skipper reiterated his surprise at Pant’s exclusion. “Yes, I was a bit surprised, he could have been in the starting XI, at No. 4 or 5. He has that X factor about him that could have been the difference between India and other teams in the World Cup.

“(But) What has been a negative thing for him in not being picked for the team is something positive for Delhi Capitals. We feel that the decision has been made now and he can focus on the IPL.”

Pant, who did well in the Test series in England and Australia, was left out of ODIs in Australia and New Zealand and then failed to click in home ODIs against Australia. He has been inconsistent in the IPL too.

Those close to the batsman say he was told to prepare for the No. 4 slot for India. Pant had been setting himself up in that mould. In two of his best recent innings, 46 vs KKR and 39 vs KXIP, he looked to play himself in, biding his time and waiting for the bad balls.

On Thursday, the wicket will present its own challenge. Delhi have won three away games in a row, against sides strong at home, but have won just one of their three games at Kotla.

Ponting had criticised the wicket after the previous game here. This time, he says, they are better prepared.

“We know the wicket now,” he said. “It will be slow and expected to turn a little bit. It will be difficult for Mumbai Indians to come here and play.”

