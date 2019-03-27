Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
T-20 Fever

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni fans breach security to touch his feet

Off late, MS Dhoni’s fans aren’t content just with cheering for him from the sidelines but have increasingly breached stadium security to personally greet the wicketkeeper-batsman in the middle

cricket Updated: Mar 27, 2019 12:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2019,IPL,MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni reacts as he plays a shot against Delhi Capitals. (AFP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest Indian cricketers of his generation, having guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2011. He has also helped Chennai Super Kings to three Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

On top of his success as a captain, Dhoni remains consistent with the bat and phenomenal with his glove work behind the stumps. No wonder, then, that he enjoys a massive following among the cricket-mad Indian populace.

Off late, his fans aren’t content with just cheering for him from the sidelines but have increasingly breached stadium security to personally greet the wicketkeeper-batsman in the middle.

Dhoni, gracious as ever, has allowed them to embrace him or touch his feet, like he did during Tuesday’s IPL encounter between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla when a fan barged onto the pitch to greet his hero.

Another fan went straight for Dhoni’s feet at the end of the match.

During the recent ODI series against Australia a fan ran on to the pitch and Dhoni playfully evaded him before relenting to give a hug.

Super Kings went on to claim a comprehensive six-wicket win over the Capitals to make it two wins in a row from as many games this season. They swatted aside Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening IPL match of the season.

Also read: MS Dhoni moves Supreme Court against Amrapali over Rs 40 crore dues

Chennai Super Kings have won the title on three occasions and are the reigning champions. They will be eager to claim another title this season and move ahead of Mumbai Indians with four titles.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 12:35 IST

tags

more from cricket