IPL 2019: MS Dhoni fans breach security to touch his feet

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest Indian cricketers of his generation, having guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2011. He has also helped Chennai Super Kings to three Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

On top of his success as a captain, Dhoni remains consistent with the bat and phenomenal with his glove work behind the stumps. No wonder, then, that he enjoys a massive following among the cricket-mad Indian populace.

Off late, his fans aren’t content with just cheering for him from the sidelines but have increasingly breached stadium security to personally greet the wicketkeeper-batsman in the middle.

Dhoni, gracious as ever, has allowed them to embrace him or touch his feet, like he did during Tuesday’s IPL encounter between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla when a fan barged onto the pitch to greet his hero.

Another fan went straight for Dhoni’s feet at the end of the match.

17 Times During Live Match..

3 Times During Practice Session..

5th Time in 2019...

Fans breached security to touch dhoni feet. 🙏



Without Any Doubt He is the most popular cricketer in the world. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8hwcjw1Z0 — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) March 26, 2019

During the recent ODI series against Australia a fan ran on to the pitch and Dhoni playfully evaded him before relenting to give a hug.

Fans have breached security and touched Dhoni's feet..!!



18th time Overall ❤️



6th Time in Yellow Jersey Overall 💛



2 Time In Practice Session

3 Time In Domestic Matches

12 Time In International Matches ( INDIA )

1 Time in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/0p0JZzPyDo — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) March 27, 2019

Super Kings went on to claim a comprehensive six-wicket win over the Capitals to make it two wins in a row from as many games this season. They swatted aside Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening IPL match of the season.

Also read: MS Dhoni moves Supreme Court against Amrapali over Rs 40 crore dues

Chennai Super Kings have won the title on three occasions and are the reigning champions. They will be eager to claim another title this season and move ahead of Mumbai Indians with four titles.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 12:35 IST