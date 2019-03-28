IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Numbers reveal biggest threat for AB de Villiers

The batting of Royal Challengers Bangalore failed on a turning track in Chennai against the Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. The two big guns in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers never got going and this hurt the side on a tricky pitch.

However, the pitch and conditions will be far better at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when RCB take on the Mumbai Indians. For de Villiers, this season is a big one and he needs to step up and be counted. His record against Mumbai Indians is quite impressive as he has scored 511 runs at an average of 39 and with a strike rate of 138.48.

However, he has to be careful against Krunal Pandya, who has got his number in the last four innings. The left-arm spinner has a tremendous record against RCB.

A look at Krunal’s performance against currently active IPL teams.

Krunal has accounted for AB de Villiers 4 times in the 4 innings they have faced off. And ever since he scored that 133 against Mumbai, he has not been able to score a single 50+ score against Mumbai Indians in his last 5 innings.

“It’s hard every single game I play. You look at the strengths and then you look at the weaknesses. No is perfect. He is a very good bowler but it’s also possible to get hold of him, especially on this ground with not so big boundaries. All the bowlers, no matter who you are, are under pressure here,” AB de Villiers said before the match.

