IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Numbers reveal huge worry for Rohit Sharma ahead of clash with Virat Kohli’s RCB

This season of the IPL could well dictate the composition of the Indian side for the World Cup. There is little doubt over the importance of Hardik Pandya to the side and his presence renders great balance to India’s ODI outfit.

The all-rounder is making a comeback after an injury layoff and did not have an entirely great outing against Delhi Capitals in the first match. He conceded 41 runs in his spell of 4 overs against Delhi and bore the brunt of a Rishabh Pant onslaught.

There is a cause for concern, as Hardik has struggled against Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he is the most expensive among the bowlers with 250+ balls bowled for Mumbai in IPL. His economy of 10.13 is the second worst in the IPL and is only next to how he has fared against the Kings XI Punjab.

He has featured in 7 matches against RCB, but has been able to pick up only 4 wickets. The Baroda-man has not fared very well at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, and has the highest economy rate at the venue among the venues where he has bowled 60+ balls.

After being involved in a slew of controversies over his comments, Hardik now wants to focus on cricket and former Indian pacer and now director of Mumbai Indians Zaheer Khan hopes the distraction will help Pandya get back his focus.

“Sometimes the distraction actually helps you get back on track. So, he is pretty much on track. For any cricketer, the best way to go about his business is by going out there on that field and let his numbers talk. He is in that frame of mind. He wants opportunities, he wants to go out there, express himself and let everyone know that his priority is cricket,” he said.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 12:24 IST