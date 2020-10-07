e-paper
IPL 2020: Amit Mishra bid adieu to Delhi Capitals with an emotional speech - WATCH

IPL 2020: Amit Mishra bid adieu to Delhi Capitals with an emotional speech - WATCH

The seasoned spinner has been a part of the IPL for all 13 seasons and has represented Hyderabad and Delhi. When playing against Kolkata Knight Riders on 3 October, he tried to grab a return catch of Nitish Rana but ended up hurting his finger.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:12 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Amit Mishra hugges by teammates.
Amit Mishra hugges by teammates.(DC)
         

Ace leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 after sustaining a finger injury. He was performing well so far in the tournament but had to leave midway. Before bidding adieu, he gave an emotional farewell speech to his teammates in the Dubai hotel.



Delhi posted an emotional video of Mishra’s farewell speech, where DC skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen along with him.

 

“On behalf to the whole team I would like to thank you for your service in the last five games. You were amazing in your efforts throughout those days. We would be missing you definitely but going forward, I would just like to say that please do keep in touch. We will also try to do that,” Iyer was seen speaking in the video.

In that video, DC coach Ricky Ponting and opener Shikhar Dhawan were congratulating and hugging the spinner. Mishra has 160 wickets in the IPL; the second most for any bowler just behind Lasith Malinga, and Delhi will miss his experience.

Mishra thought the injury would take a game or two to recover but was unhappy when it forced him to leave the tournament this early.

He said “The fact that I got injured while playing -- trying to catch the ball -- giving my 100 percent is a bit satisfying. It is not an injury related to fitness which means I am doing fine.”

Delhi is doing fine so far in the tournament and is sitting at the top of the table along with Mumbai. They will play Rajasthan Royals on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

