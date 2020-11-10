IPL 2020: ‘Because he can play a few different roles, other franchises will also be interested in him’ - Michael Vaughan lauds Mumbai Indians youngster

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:25 IST

As Mumbai Indians get ready for the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals, there is one youngster that has left the fans and cricket pundits impressed in the past few games. Ishan Kishan was excellent when MI captain was injured and had to miss a few games. Kishan was pushed to open the batting and he proved more than ready for the job. In the middle order as well, Kishan has been excellent and his unbeaten innings off 55 runs against DC in the first Qualifier made all the difference. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that even though Kishan takes time to get going, and looks iffy when he starts his innings, his ability to play different roles with the bat will make other franchises interested in having him.

“What I like about him is the way he can play different roles. He can go to the top, he can manoeuvre himself around the middle. He is the not one of these players who can bat only at one position, and this will give him a lot of longevity because you can see every franchise will be interested in him, if he ever leaves Mumbai Indians,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

“Because he can play a few different roles, and that’s what franchise owners, captains, coaches really want in the squad - players who can manoeuvre themselves in different roles. He’s got a lovely bat swing. When he starts to find his confidence and his mojo, he’s got lovely swing of the bat,” he added.

“I actually like players who start a little bit iffy because it’s so normal. So many players come out and start hitting to the boundaries straight away, so you start to wonder, how is it even possible,” Vaughan said jokingly.

“It just proves to me there are human beings out there, who make it look a little bit difficult, and it should, and then they suddenly get into form. He’s someone who is creeping up the rails - I am sure they are watching him. He’s a fine, young player,” he signed off.