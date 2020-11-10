e-paper
IPL 2020, MI vs DC: 'He has quality to get you out on your defence,' Gautam Gambhir explains why batsmen have struggled against Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2020: Former India batsman and two-time IPL winning-captain Gautam Gambhir believes that the players have tried to play off Bumrah, but the bowler is too good and actually beats them when they are defending.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:30 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians.(BCCI)
         

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has enjoyed a terrific time in the UAE as he has taken 27 wickets in the ongoing season of India Premier League. The Mumbai Indians player will enter the final as the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Bumrah has been brilliant with the new ball, and has actually done even better at the death overs. Every time he would be given the ball by the MI captain, he has delivered the goods and picked up crucial wickets.

Former India batsman and two-time IPL winning-captain Gautam Gambhir believes that the players have tried to play off Bumrah, but the bowler is too good and actually beats them when they are defending.

“The opposition has been trying to see him off, but he’s just too good a bowler to actually knock them off. If you look at Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissals in the last game, they were just beaten by absolute beauties,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

“So, even if you try and play him off, but just like Rashid Khan, he would beat you on the defence, he would beat you on the outside edge. He will beat you on the inside edge. So, you have to pick him,” he added.

“You have to actually have the technique good enough to survive. A good ball, in any format, is a good bowl. So, even if you try to play him out, he has that much quality to get you out on your defence. It is exactly like Jofra Archer as well,” he further said,

MI will play Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Final in Dubai on Tuesday. Bumrah and DC pacer Kagiso Rabada are tied in a race for the Purple Cap.

