IPL 2020: ‘It’s not easy however good you are,’ Ganguly says Dhoni will need time to get his touch back

cricket

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:00 IST

MS Dhoni has come in for some criticism in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. During the Rajasthan Royals game, many argued that Dhoni should have come in ahead of Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sam Curran, and Kedar Jadhav as CSK needed some big-hitting in their run-chase. Eventually when Dhoni came in the required rate was already going up and he took some time to get his eye in. When he heaved three big sixes off Tom Curran, CSK had already lost the match.

Critics like Kevin Pietersen and Gautam Gambhir criticised Dhoni for his decision-making. But former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has backed Dhoni and said that it needs game time for even the best to return to form.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score

“In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It’s not easy however good you are. It will take some time,” Ganguly said during a media interaction after being named brand ambassador of the Bengal Peerless group.

The BCCI President once again spoke of the need to have someone like Dhoni bat higher up in the order.

“When Dhoni was in prime form and was the captain, then I was in broadcast and had said that he should bat at number four,” he said.

Dhoni himself has also pointed out how it is about warming up and getting into the groove after the coronavirus-induced break saw athletes spending close to six months indoors.

Speaking after the game against Rajasthan Royals, he said the 14-day quarantine in UAE also didn’t help as there was less training time.

“I haven’t batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn’t help,” he said when asked why he batted lower down the order against RR.

(with ANI inputs)