IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI against CSK: Rohit Sharma likely to continue with same team

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:48 IST

Mumbai Indians’ winning juggernaut was stopped by Kings XI Punjab during an epic encounter on Sunday. Both teams managed identical scores before heading into the super-over, which also ended as a tie. It was the first instance when two super-overs were required in one match. However, Kings XI Punjab didn’t slip this opportunity and won the game. Despite the defeat, MI are comfortably sitting in the top half of the points table. They will be facing arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the next fixture on Friday. Mumbai Indians can stick to the same playing XI.

Here is a look at the MI Predicted XI against CSK:

Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is blowing hot and cold in the IPL 2020. He has scored 260 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 130. Rohit has to fire against CSK in order to take revenge for the opening game.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock rose to the occasion in the last few games and scored heavy runs. He is MI’s leading run-scorer this year and will look to extend his form against CSK as well.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav came back in form after failing initially in the IPL 2020. Despite registering a duck against KXIP, he is expected to be backed by team management for the CSK game.

Ishan Kishan: The young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan started IPL 2020 with a bang but failed to continue with the same form. His only notable performance came against RCB. However, he is likely to retain his place in the XI.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is playing as a batsman in IPL 2020. The star player’s failure is hidden behind the success of top-order batsmen. Other than a few lusty blows, nothing has come off his blade.

Kieron Pollard: The West Indian all-rounder has filled the finisher’s role perfectly for Mumbai Indians. He is scoring runs at a strike rate of 200. His 12-ball knock of 34 runs against KXIP took his team to a respectable total.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya was promoted to number five against KXIP after three early wickets. He looked solid with both bat and ball. CSK has to watch out for him.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: The Australian pacer has played only two matches in IPL 2020 and managed just one wicket. Coulter-Nile complimented Pollard at the death overs with quick-fire 24 runs. MI will want him to step up with the ball against CSK.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar’s contribution in the star-studded Mumbai Indians’ team goes unnoticed on several occasions. He has 11 wickets in nine games so far and holds the key in the middle overs.

Trent Boult: The Kiwi speedster had a rare off-day at the office against Kings XI Punjab. He conceded 48 runs in four overs without taking any wicket. However, he has bagged 12 wickets so far in nine league games and is expected to come back in fine fashion against CSK.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is a star with the ball in hand. He was exceptional the other night against Kings XI Punjab and took three key wickets in the game. Also, he conceded just five runs in the first super-over. Nothing short of another good performance is expected of him.

MI Predicted XI against CSK: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah