IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals team profile - RR Full squad, RR players to watch out for
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals have a battery of overseas star who need to step up this season to help the team realise its potential.cricket Updated: Mar 09, 2020 14:53 IST
After the historic triumph in the inaugural season, Rajasthan Royals have not been able to leave a stamp on the competition. However, they have always had a good squad at their disposal but have slipped at crucial moments and this has cost them dear. However, this season could be different as they have snapped up key players and their biggest strength is their overseas contingent.
Rajasthan Royals full squad:
Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat
Three Indian players to watch out for
Jaydev Unadkat
Unadkat was the most expensive Indian player at the 2018 auction when he was bought for Rs 11.5 crore. He was released but was bought back by the Royals even in these auctions. The left-armer has been in sensational form for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy and has looked menacing each time he has led the attack. He has not been having good IPL seasons in the past and would like to lead the charge this year.
Sanju Samson
Samson has always been impressive for Rajasthan Royals and will hold the key for them even in this season. He has managed to win a place in the Indian team and a good season here could establish him as one of the wicket-keeper batsman for the T20 World Cup slated to be held later this year.
Robin Uthappa
The right-hander has been snapped up by the franchise and he is expected to add a lot of heft to the batting order, more so in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane.
Three overseas players to watch out for
Ben Stokes
After taking the IPL by storm with Rising Pune Supergiant in his inaugural campaign in 2017, Stokes was a little subdued compared to his very high standards last term. One of the best all-rounders in the modern game, the English star will be eager to resume normal service this year.
Jofra Archer
The Sussex all-rounder, who played for West Indies at the U-19 level, has been a phenomenal addition in the England side. He is a world cup winner, but is currently undet an injury cloud. Royals will hope he manages to recover in time to lead the pace bowling attack.
Steve Smith
The Australian will lead Rajasthan Royals this year and will be expected to take charge of the batting order at the top of the order. He has the game and the class to be a world-beater and Royals would hope their skipper leads the way this season.
Past Record
2008 – Champions
2009 – Sixth
2010 – Seventh
2011 – Sixth
2012 – Seventh
2013 – Playoffs
2014 – Fifth
2015 – Playoffs
2016 – Banned
2017 – Banned
2018 – Playoffs
2019- Seventh
