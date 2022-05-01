IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan has his say on Jadeja handing over CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja relinquished his Chennai Super Kings captaincy after a horror start to their title-defense campaign, handing it back to MS Dhoni. Under Jadeja, CSK managed just two wins in eight games in IPL 2022 to stand in the ninth spot in the table, leaving their season on a thread. And while Dhoni will resume his role from Sunday onwards in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK owner N Srinivasan had his say on the change. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Jadeja gave up the role to focus on his game which had dropped in IPL 2022. He has managed only 112 runs in 96 balls this season while picking five wickets. According to the CSK statement released on Saturday evening, Jadeja urged Dhoni to take over and the latter willingly stepped in.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” the statement from CSK read.

Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan later told Cricbuzz that the decision was taken entirely on Saturday. "The team management has conveyed this to us and we have accepted," Kasi told Cricbuzz.

CSK are still alive in the competition despite losing six of their first eight games. A streak of six wins in their remaining league games could provide CSK a chance of making the playoffs, provided other factors fall their way. When Srinivasan was contacted by Cricbuzz on the captaincy change, he said, "I go with the captain's decision," without elaborating which captain he referred to.

